Galion native releases novel

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — At a time when people are all searching for a little hope, love, and optimism, Cinda Swalley’s debut novel “The Golden Hearts Club,” offers just that.

Swalley was born and raised in Galion and graduated with the Class of 1971. She attended Columbus Business University and then Capital University Law School for her Paralegal Certification. From there she began her career as a flight attendant with Continental Airlines which gave her many opportunities to travel around the world. She also embraced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend Paris Fashion Institute and live for an exciting month in Paris during their most famous fashion week.

After years of traveling together, Swalley’s mother encouraged her to write a book about her airline experiences. She said she realized that story was a stand-alone story and instead began her book with a story that was inspired by a cross-country road trip Swalley and her sister Mitzi took when they were in their early 20s.

“Those true experiences developed into a fictional story that became a vibrant, sassy and sensual family saga that is interweaved with special life messages and intriguing details about the people the sisters meet on their journey,” Swalley said. “It’s a heart-felt story about love — where showing compassion toward others becomes a magical experience and changes people’s lives — even when they are strangers.”

Swalley writes in the first pages of her book, “Love is the most powerful force on this earth. It can make hearts soar upward to circle the moon, fill rainbows with brilliant colors and encourage smiles as bright as the sun. Love is magic when it brightens a lonely heart or creates sparks of laughter. It makes moonbeams brighter, forms raindrops into kisses, and makes everything more special. The power of sharing love with others is what makes all things possible.”

Swalley shared what she experienced during the process of writing her novel.

“Writing this book was a tremendous learning experience for me,” she said. “It was exhilarating and fun, nerve-racking and exhausting; and because I was rooted so deeply in the story and inside the minds of the characters, it was emotional. I didn’t realize when I was writing it that all the random pieces of the puzzle, that sometimes felt insurmountable, were being custom fitted for me; not only for the content of the book I was writing, but at the same time, different puzzle pieces were coming together to form a new foundation for my life.

“I was finally able to appreciate and believe that the sensations I was experiencing during the research and writing process were being designed specifically for me — to create a blossoming new adventure for me.”

Swalley noted that “a Golden Heart is a “gift.”

“Think of it as a good deed or an act of kindness,” she explained. “It may or may not cost money. It could be a compliment, a handshake, a smile, or a prayer. It might be giving flowers to a stranger, taking a meal or baked goods to a neighbor, paying a person’s tab in a restaurant or in a fast-food line. You might help someone unload their groceries or return their cart. Thank the people that take care of you every day; the police and firefighters, our healthcare workers, our Military men and women, our city and state workers, the factory workers, the cashiers at retail stores, and restaurant workers. It might be a simple touch of kindness, a thoughtful hug, helping someone, or spending time with a lonely person.

“There are millions of ways to offer a Golden Heart. Together we can make a difference, so use your imagination to connect to others and make someone smile every day. Let us all stand together and offer compassion toward others so we can help make our world a kinder place.”

Swalley said she plans to promote worldwide kindness to businesses and community organizations by offering Golden Heart contests and awards to encourage people to embrace the opportunity to offer kindness toward others.

“I truly believe that everyone has a dream and it’s never too late to chase it,” Swalley said. “If you believe in the signs, the universe will show you the right path to fulfill your dreams. I will share my Dream Weavers inspirational messages at special speaking engagements around the world because it is important that we all dream beyond, love beyond and live beyond our wildest expectations.”

Swalley has lived in The Woodlands, Texas, for 20 years, which she says is the best little-big-town in Texas.

The book and contest details are available through her website at www.cindaswalley.com. She plans to conduct a book signing at the Galion Community Theatre later in 2021 when public gatherings are allowed.

