The Hub at Village Square in Crestline hosting summer concerts

CRESTLINE — The Hub at Village Square in Crestline will be home to a concert series this summer.

Vanessa Bell and Alyssa Huss, owners of new wedding and event venue located at 311 North Seltzer Street in Crestline, recently announced four Friday evening concert dates from June through September. The lineup features County Line on Friday, June 11; Reckless Highway on Friday, July 16; Patrick Jaeckin on Friday, Aug. 20; and Mark Leach on Friday, Sept. 10.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the artists we’ve landed for our first year,” Bell and Huss posted on The Hub at Village Square Facebook page. “Mark your calendars because it’s going to be wild! We’re launching a drink nobody has around here, too! You won’t want to miss it! We are so stoked for what the summer holds!”

County Line is a three-man modern country band founded in Ashland. The current lineup features Joe Stimmell on vocals, Josh Wireman on drums, and Ben Schnell on bass. Describing themselves as a modern country band with classic country and rock roots, County Line performs a variety of genres, citing influences that include everything from Eric Church to 1970s pop and folk rock, and old and new country. The band has played venues all across Ohio.

Reckless Highway is comprised of country musicians Jose Sanchez and Brian Papazian. The duo offers its audiences a blend of classic and modern country styles, performing popular cover tunes and original works. Sanchez and Papazian have been a popular choice for show promoters across Ohio. They’ve performed at fairs and festivals, wineries and pubs, and have been booked for weddings and other events.

Patrick “Loose Strings” Jaeckin is a solo act who performs older country tunes, classic rock, and “golden oldies.” With acoustic guitar in hand, Jaeckin has made the rounds of north central Ohio venues for several years. He calls himself “Just a music lover doing what I love.”

Mark Leach says “the closest description of our sound would be Keith Urban meets Dierks Bentley meets Eric Church.” The native of Barberton began performing while still in high school and then formed his own band in 2008 while still in college. He and his band made the rounds of Ohio’s fairs and festivals for several years before heading to Nashville to boost his career.

Prior to the summer concert series, The Hub at Village Square is hosting a Mother’s Day event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Tickets are on sale until April 15.

Series runs June through September

