Galion Public Library to offer free COVID-19 home test kits beginning March 17

GALION — The Galion Public Library, in partnership with the Galion City Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health, will have the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Test, a COVID-19 rapid at-home test kit, available for free to the community.

Test kits will be available for contactless pickup at the Galion Public Library, located at 123 North Market Street in Galion beginning Wednesday, March 17, and available anytime 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Individuals seeking test kits will need to call 419-468-3203 and a library staff member will collect name, date of birth, and contact information then bring your testing kits and materials to you via curbside service. Do not enter the library if you are sick. The test is designed to be taken at home and is not intended to be administered at or by the library. A smart phone or a computer with a web camera is required for this at-home-self-test.

The 15-minute BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for at-home testing in collaboration with eMed, a digital health solution. A trained telehealth professional then guides you through the at-home self-test via video call using the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test and Abbott’s complementary NAVICA mobile app to enable the testing process and display BinaxNOW COVID-19 test results. The simple test procedure is performed by using a nasal swab and a test the size of credit card and is intended only for individuals suspected of COVID-19 within the first seven days of symptom onset.

A video demonstration of the test-taking procedure is available on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6YwVNNaQGs.

“Rapid tests will allow positive cases of COVID-19 to be caught quickly, which is crucial in helping businesses protect their workplaces and employees as we cautiously lift restrictions,” Galion City Health Commissioner Trish Factor said.

Rapid testing could help detect asymptomatic cases quickly and stop workplace outbreaks from occurring.

“Combined with other protective measures, rapid testing is a vital tool to help us lower infection rates and ensure that they stay low,” Factor said.

For more information regarding these test kits, visit galionhealth.org/covid-19-resources/.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/03/web1_COVID-HOME-TEST-KIT.jpeg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.