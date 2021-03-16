GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 11

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for lane violations following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Church and Union streets. Officers reported that the driver was not intoxicated.

Police investigated an alleged case of unemployment fraud that was reported by a resident. Officers took information for a report.

Police assisted representatives of Crawford County Children Services at a residence where the agency was removing a child from the home. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a non-injury crash at First Federal Bank-West on Bucyrus Road. Bank officials requested officers fill out a report due to damage caused to a light under the canopy at the bank.

Police issued verbal warnings to a female subject and male subject for disorderly conduct following an altercation in the 300 block of North Market Street.

Police were asked to assist a juvenile who was attempting to hitch-hike. Officers dropped the juvenile off at her residence.

Police investigated a report of a cable wire hanging loose in the 500 block of North Market Street. Officers contacted Spectrum and requested they send a service technician to address the issue.

Police issued verbal warnings for disorderly conduct to two indivduals in the 1200 block of Harding Way East following an altercation.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for following too closely and reckless driving following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way North. Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate an alleged road rage situation.

Police were dispatched to Harding Way East to stand by while a male subject removed his belongings from a residence. A female at the residence was concerned that an altercation would occur.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for not having a license plate light following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for not having a license plate light following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed following a traffic stop at the intersection of Bucyrus Road and Tidd Drive.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for driving under suspension, no headlights, and reckless operation following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way South.

March 12

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a female subject following an altercation in the 300 block of North Columbus Street. The female allegedly assaulted a male subject. The male declined to pursue charges against the female.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving without headlights on at the intersection of Harding Way West and Clymer Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a stop sign violation at the intersection of South Street and Pershing Avenue.

March 13

Police arrested a male subject on a misdemeanor warrant issued by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for the lights being out on a trailer in the 700 block of Carter Drive.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving with expired license tags in the 800 block of Harding Way West.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for excessive speed in the 7600 block of Ohio 309.

March 14

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Officers seized drug paraphernalia at the scene.

