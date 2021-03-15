Galion Port Authority, City Council to discuss Freese Center

GALION — The Galion Port Authority will be participating in two meetings with the Galion City Council Committee of the Whole to discuss the proposed Freese Center athletic complex.

According to a press release issued by the city, these meetings will be considered special meetings for the Port Authority Board, allowing all members the opportunity to participate.

The first will be Tuesday, March 16 immediately following the Economic Development and Airport Committee (approximately 7:30 p.m.). The second will be Wednesday, March 17 immediately following the Finance Committee (approximately 7:45 p.m.).

Both meetings will be conducted via Zoom and available to be viewed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, go to galion.city.

Staff Report

