Cardington man killed in Huron crash

A Cardington man was killed Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash in Huron County, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jerrold L. Emmons, 53, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, the Patrol reported. Emmons was transported from the scene by Citizens EMS to Morman Funeral Home.

The crash occurred at 11:50 p.m. on U.S. 20 at Fitchville River Road in Huron County.

The Patrol report states Emmons was driving a 2008 Honda CRV northbound on Fitchville River Road. George W. Wolfe Jr., 54, of Crestline, was driving a 2017 Kenworth Semi eastbound on US 20. Emmons failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the right side of Wolfe’s semi-trailer.

Both vehicles came to final rest in the eastbound lane of US 20. The Patrol reported that Emmons was wearing his seatbelt.

Wolfe was also wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Both vehicles were removed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.