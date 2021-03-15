Galion City Schools kindergarten registration underway

GALION — Kindergarten registration for Galion City Schools continues through April 13.

Parents interested in enrolling their child for the 2021-2022 school year should do so throughout the month of March. Any child who will be five-years-old on or before Aug. 1, 2021, is eligible to apply.

Parents may register by calling the Primary School at 419-468-4010. You will be asked to provide your child’s full name, birth date, parent name, parent phone number, and email address.

Children entering school for the first time must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communication, other health or medical conditions, and developmental delays.

The Galion Primary School will be holding combined kindergarten registration and screening days April 13 (1 to 8 p.m.) and April 14 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at Grace Point Church, located at 683 Portland Way North in Galion. Appointments are required for registration and screening.

Proof of residence (utility bill or rental agreement), birth certificate, immunization (shots) records, parent’s driver’s license, and custody papers if necessary, should be brought on the day of the screening.

Contact the Galion Primary School office at 419-468-4010 to schedule an appointment.

