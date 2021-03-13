Entrepreneurs give old building new life

GALION — Work continues on a new bed and breakfast facility in Galion.

The R&R BNB and Wellness, 343 Harding Way East, is owned and operated by Delaware County residents Phil and Misty Dew. Located adjacent to the railroad crossing at the junction of Harding Way East and North Washington Street, The R&R BNB has a nice view of the historic Big Four Depot.

The Dews started renovation work on the building late last year and are pleased with the progress they’ve made. A railroad theme will be evident throughout the building.

“From the original plan that we had in mind, the building has kind of taken over from there and told us what we’re going to do,” Misty said. “We had plans to rip out just about everything upstairs and starting fresh. However, the more research we did and really looked into the quality of what was already there, it really told a story of how much love and care was put into it, so we decided to go with it. We were not going to be able to replace much of it with the same quality. We were pretty impressed with the craftsmanship they had put into it.”

She said they shifted from modernizing the look of the second-floor living space to capitalizing on the 1980s look with a retro theme. The 1,400-square foot upper floor features four rooms: a large combination sitting room and dining area, massive bedroom space, full kitchen, and full bathroom.

The sitting/dining room is now outfitted with plush chairs, a fouton, coffee table, dining table and chairs, television, and a variety of games, including Jumbo Jenga, Twister, and a wall-mounted version of Connect Four as well as a Bluetooth speaker and lava lamp.

“It’s a space that you can rent for the night, but that fee is going to include games, some frozen pizzas in the freezer, little things like that to make it feel more like home,” Misty said.

As work on the upstairs portion of The R&R BNB draws to a conclusion, Misty said renovation of the ground floor is underway. It will be split into two sections: a second BNB and a wellness center.

“(The downstairs BNB) will be more of a couples suite, a different twist, more industrial to go with the downtown theme,” Misty said. “We’re going to put in a bathroom and french doors and a dividing wall between the BNB and the (wellness center).”

Misty said the wellness center will offer a variety of “cool stuff” for visitors to experience.

“We’re going to bringing in salt therapy. We brew our own kombucha (tea) at home on the farm, so we’re going to sell kombucha here,” she said. “We’re going to sell CBD and essential oils.”

Phil Dew said they’ve installed all new plumbing and upgraded electrical outlets throughout the building. The two BNB areas will have a common entry area located on the back side of the building. From there, guests can access stairs to the upper floor or enter the ground floor space. The entry area also features the railroad theme.

“We wanted to keep it rustic,” Phil said. “We wanted to have the train station look.”

The wellness center entrance will be on the front side of building facing Harding Way East.

Misty said her brother, Chris Cecil, has been adding his talents as a craftsman to the R&R. He’s been creating some signature railroad-themed pieces and helping with the installation of drywall and flooring as well as painting.

Misty said she hopes to begin accepting reservations from guests at The R&R BNB and Wellness in the next week or two.

For information and to see more photographs of the facility, go to The R&R BNB and Wellness on Facebook. You can also email rrbnbandwellness@gmail.com.

