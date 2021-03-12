GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 8

Police were dispatched to Galion Middle School to deal with an unruly juvenile. The juvenile was transported to the police station and then released into the custody of his grandmother.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Harding Way East at the request of Children Services to take a report regarding an alleged sex offense.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on the Public Square. A man told officers he was taking a break from driving.

Police investigated a report of a reckless driver in the 1400 block of Ohio 598. Officers spoke with the driver who said she was tired and didn’t realize she was swerving.

March 9

Police responded to a report of a female subject who was allegedly suffering a mental breakdown at a residence in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue. EMS transported the female to Avita Galion Hospital for treatment.

Police were dispatched to a residence to stand by while Children Services executed removal of juveniles from the residence.

Police were dispatched to Galion Primary School regarding a student displaying inappropriate behavior who would not calm down. Officers were able to calm the child after arriving on scene.

Police investigated two reports of vehicles illegally passing a school bus in the vicinity of North Union and West Church streets. Police took information for reports related to both incidents. Officers located both motorists accused in the incident and issued citations to them.

Police investigated a report of a vehicle illegally passing a school bus at the intersection of Harding Way West and Gill Avenue. Police took information for a report about the incident.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 300 block of North Columbus Street. Verbal warnings for disorderly conduct were issued to both parties involved in the incident.

March 10

Police were dispatched to the intersection of North Jefferson and Church streets after receiving a report about two people lying in the road. Two juveniles were located and their parents were contacted. They were issued verbal warnings for violating curfew and for their behavior.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist on Cedargate Court because a passenger side headlight wasn’t working.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist at the intersection of Dawsett and First avenues for excessive speed.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist at the intersection of Portland Way North and Carter Drive for excessive speed.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist at the intersection of Bucyrus Road and Arlington Avenue for excessive speed.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist at the intersection of Bucyrus Road and Tidd Drive for excessive speed.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 7500 block of Millsboro Road regarding an open barn door. The owner advised police that they were out of town and the building should be locked. Officers checked the building and locked the door.

Police took information from a resident for a report about an alleged stalker and theft from a motor vehicle.

Police were dispatched to a residence to provide notification to an individual that a male subject was being released from jail.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported in the 600 block of South Street. The property owner told officers the male subject who allegedly broke into their garage previously had returned and was trying to enter the building again. Police spoke with the male subject. The property owner did not wish to pursue charges against the male.

Police were dispatched to a residence after receiving a report that a female subject was concerned for her safety when advised that a male subject was being released from jail. Police advised her to contact the county prosecutor’s office.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Police issued summonses to a male subject and female subject allegedly involved in the incident.

