GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 5

Police issued a citation to a motorist following a non-injury crash in the 100 block of East Church Street.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of Third Avenue. A parent told officers that a male subject driving a black SUV stopped and asked their children if they wanted a ride. The parent said the man told the children he was a rapper. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police arrested a male subject on an outstanding warrant and issued a citation to a female subject for driving under suspension after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Market Street.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Charles Street to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. Officers informed a female subject that she had a court date scheduled for March 9.

Police were dispatched to Walker Street after receiving a report about a group of 5-6 juveniles walking down the street making obscene gestures at passing motorists. Officers were unable to locate the juveniles.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male subject for disorderly conduct after investigating a report of a domestic dispute in the 1100 block of Harding Way East.

March 6

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of North Columbus Street. The caller told officers their side mirror was broken. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male subject in the 400 block of Third Avenue after receiving a complaint about a dog running loose.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court. A female subject at the scene told officers the dispute was not physical and a male involved left the area.

Police investigated a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of East Church and North East streets. All parties involved refused treatment from EMS.

