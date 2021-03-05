GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 3

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving with a defective driver’s headlight in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving with expired license tags and a defective passenger side headlight in the 800 block of Harding Way West.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed in the 300 block of Gelsanliter Road.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed in the vicinity of Mansfield and Gelsanliter roads.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of Maple Heights Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined there was no issue with the individual.

Police arrested a female subject on a felony warrant in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to two female subjects in the 100 block of Switzer Drive.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for failure to comply with traffic directions following a non-injury crash at the intersection of North Columbus Street and Harding Way East.

March 4

Police investigated a case of alleged assault involving two juveniles and an adult. Officers took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Easton Way. The man was taken into custody after officers determined he was wanted on a warrant. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police issued a warning to a motorist who was driving recklessly in the 700 block of South Boston Street.

Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of First Avenue. Officers said the juvenile had calmed down when they arrived on scene.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for a red light violation at the intersection of Harding Way East and Pierce Street.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving with expired plates at the intersection of Harding Way East and Pierce Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of drug use following a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Street.

