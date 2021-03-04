GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Board of Elections meets March 4

The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 to conduct their Reorganizational Meeting and to conduct regular business. The meeting will be held in the board office at 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.

From Citizen to Patriot meets March 4

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to their free “Patriots and Popcorn” movie night event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. The featured film is “Death of a Nation,” a documentary film by Dinesh D’Souza. For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

Story Time to Go at library

The Galion Public Library is prepping for Story Time to Go: Monsters! If you haven’t reserved your set, make sure to call or visit the library by Wednesday, March 3 to get your children’s names on the list. Materials will be ready for pickup from Friday, March 5 through Saturday, March 13. Each kit will include two books, a craft, a fingerplay, an activity, and a literacy tip. For information, call 419-468-3203 or visit the library at 123 N. Market St. The Galion Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Humane Society bingo March 10

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on March 10. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Pickle Run seeks craft vendors

Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

K of C plans Lenten fish dinners

The Knights of Columbus is hosting Lenten fish dinners on Friday, March 12 and Friday, March 26. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty Street, Galion. Meals are available for $10 each. Drive-thru or carry-out meals only.

Crestline Schools BOE meets March 8

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8 in the Crestline High School Cafetorium.

City Council meets March 9

Galion City Council will conduct a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit Galion City Council page at galion.city.

Parks Committee meets March 10

Galion City Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit Galion City Council page at galion.city.

Streets Committee meets March 11

Galion City Council’s Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit Galion City Council page at galion.city.

Northmor Local Schools closed March 12

Northmor Local Schools will be closed on Friday, March 12 to allow district staff members to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The day will be treated as a calamity day and students should work in the capacity of e-learning days or blizzard bags. This is not a remote learning day and students that do not have access to technology will be given blizzard bags on Thursday, March 11 prior to departing for the weekend.

Galion Schools BOE meets March 16

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. The meeting agenda can be viewed on the Board of Education page at galionschools.org.

Northmor BOE meets March 16

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the Board Office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion.

Economic Development Committee meets March 16

Galion City Council’s Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit Galion City Council page at galion.city.

Finance Committee meets March 17

Galion City Council’s Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit Galion City Council page at galion.city.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets March 18

Galion City Council’s Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit Galion City Council page at galion.city.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets March 22

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 22 in the Pre-K Media Center.

City Council meets March 23

Galion City Council will conduct a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit Galion City Council page at galion.city.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

