Boil advisory issued for South Street and vicinity

GALION — The City of Galion has issued a boil advisory for the area from 337 South Street to 828 South Street, in addition to the Wyandot Square Apartments and 6996 Bennington Drive.

This boil advisory is in effect for a minimum of 48 hours. The city will announce when the advisory is lifted pending results from bacteria tests.

Do not drink water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for three minutes, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until you are notified that the advisory has been lifted.

City water department officials also recommend the following steps:

• Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory.

• Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

• Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing.

• Provide pets with boiled water after cooling.

• Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

• Do not wash food items with tap water during the period; use bottled water or freshly boiled and cooled tap water.

What should I do once the advisory is lifted?

Run all cold water faucets in your home for one minute with the highest water flow possible that does not cause splashing or flooding of the drains.

To flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines specified in the owner’s manual.

Change refrigerator filters.

