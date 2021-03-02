GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 23

Police arrested a male suspect in the 1800 block of Ohio 61 on suspicion of rape.

Feb. 24

Police arrested a female suspect in the 200 block of Fellow Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Feb. 25

Police conducted a welfare check on a subject allegedly suffering a mental breakdown at a residence on North Riblet Street. The individual was transported to Avita Galion Hospital for treatment.

Police conducted a welfare check on a subject at a residence on Cedargate Court. Information was taken for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 400 block of Beechwood Drive. Individual reported that they received what appeared to be a fraudulent unemployment claim.

Police conducted a welfare check on a juvenile in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Alleged physical abuse and drug use were reportedly occurring at the residence. Information was taken for a report.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a private driveway in the 400 block of Wine Street. Individual who called in the complaint was advised they needed to contact a towing company to have the vehicle removed.

Police investigated a report of an intoxicated individual in the 100 block of Mansfield Street. Officers were unable to locate the subject when they arrived on scene.

Feb. 26

Police investigated a case of alleged motor vehicle theft that was reported by a resident on Cedargate Court. Officers reported that the vehicle was allegedly involved in a pursuit.

Feb. 27

Police arrested a male suspect in the 600 block of Hollywood Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct. The suspect was intoxicated and became involved in a verbal altercation with a female. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported in the 200 block of Fellow Street.

Police investigated a report of downed utility lines in the vicinity of John Street and MacDonald Avenue. Officers advised the caller it was a cable TV line and told the individual to contact Spectrum for service.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 100 block of East Payne Avenue.

Feb. 28

Police issued a citation to a motorist for non-compliance suspension following a traffic stop.

Police investigated a report of ATVs being driven on the roadway in the 200 block of Hessenauer Drive. Officers advised the ATV drivers that it’s illegal to operate the vehicles on public streets.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 800 block of Harding Way East. Two individuals reported that they were robbed by two males in the Dollar General parking lot near Cobey Park. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation to a motorist in the 700 block of Harding Way East for driving under suspension.

Police investigated a report that an unknown subject was attempting to break into an apartment in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area and no signs of forced entry were visible. Caller requested extra patrols at the location.

March 1

Police investigated a report that a box of live ammunition was found on the ground in the 400 block of West Railroad Street. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 700 block of Henry Street. Caller told officers they received an unemployment claim for their mother who has been deceased for five years.

Police investigated a report of a truck parked illegally in the 900 block of Harding Way East. Officers contacted the trucking company who advised they would tell the driver to move the vehicle.

Police investigated a report of a vehicle tailgating another vehicle in the 500 block of Cherry Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of Harding Way West. Officers were unable to locate the subject when they arrived on scene.

Police conducted a welfare check on a senior citizen in the 800 block of South Street. Woman’s relative advised she had fallen earlier in the day and they were unable to make contact with her. Officers discovered the woman was okay when they arrived at her residence.

Police investigated a report of an alleged fight that occurred at Galion High School. Caller advised that she had video of the incident. Officers took information for a report.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/03/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO.jpg