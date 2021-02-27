Mid-Ohio ESC names new director of achievement & leadership

MNASFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors hired Dr. Mark Burke as the new executive director of Achievement & Leadership during their monthly meeting on Feb. 17.

The board approved a contract that will commence Aug. 1, 2021 and go through July 31, 2024. Burke’s position provides leadership for Mid-Ohio ESC’s full range of administrative staff development and improvement services in support of its partner school districts.

Dr. Burke comes from Mohawk Local Schools, where he served as the superintendent. Previously, he served in several positions at Bucyrus City Schools, including high school principal and Director of Student Services. He has also been an adjunct professor of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Policy at Bowling Green State University. He received his Masters in Educational Administration at Ashland University. He obtained his Doctorate of Leadership Studies from Bowling Green State University in 2013.

Dr. Burke was selected from a field of 33 applicants for the position and throughout the selection process, it became clear to the interview team that he was the right fit to join the Mid-Ohio ESC team. He will be leading professional development, trainings, leadership opportunities and support of our member district administrators.

Kevin D. Kimmel, Mid-Ohio Superintendent said, “I am very excited to have Dr. Burke join our administrative team at Mid-Ohio ESC. It had become evident that this position was needed to expand our services and support to our member districts. I want to commend the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors for supporting this new position as we continue to explore ways to restructure our organization to develop relationships, build trust, and add value for member districts. I look forward to working with Dr. Burke and our administrative team to strengthen our organization.

“I am very excited for this new opportunity,” said Burke. “Building relationships will be my highest priority. I will be able to serve our districts once I can learn more about their communities, culture, goals, expectations, and areas of district focus. It is my sincerest hope to be out of the office visiting our partners and developing a plan on how I can be of service.”

In other business, all organizational and personnel items were approved. The 2021-2022 calendars for Abraxas and F.I.R.S.T. Schools were also discussed.

Burke https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_DR-MARK-BURKE-MOESC.jpg Burke

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.