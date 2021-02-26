GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 19

Police seized marijuana plants after being dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Oliver Street for a welfare check. No one was at the residence when police arrived on scene and made entry.

Police were dispatched to assist the county dog warden at a residence in the 200 block of North Union Street. The caller reported that he was delivering food in the vicinity when he was attacked by two dogs. The dog warden is investigating the incident.

Feb. 21

Police were dispatched to the scene of a domestic dispute reported in the 400 block of North Columbus Street. Upon arrival, police were advised by the two parties involved that the dispute was verbal. No injuries were reported.

Police issued a citation for a stop sign violation to a motorist.

Police were dispatched to conduct a welfare check in the 100 block of North Union Street after receiving a report of a fight.

Feb. 22

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence and aggravated menacing in the 400 block of South Union Street. The caller advised that the male subject allegedly held a female at gunpoint and physically assaulted her.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence in the 400 block of South Union Street.

Police were dispatched to a conduct a welfare check after receiving a report that a male subject had cut himself. He was transported to Avita Galion Hospital for treatment.

Police were asked to take information for a report of a sexual offense that was reported in the 1300 block of Ohio 61. Police took a male subject into custody.

Feb. 23

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Carter Drive. The vehicle left the scene before police arrived on scene.

Police were requested to take information for a report about an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 400 block of South Libby Lane. No arrests were made.

Police were dispatched to investigate a report of alleged drug use in the 600 block of Harding Way East. Police seized several items from the vehicle of a male subject. Officers issued a verbal warning to the male subject for failure to identify himself and obstructing official business.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to both parties allegedly involved in a domestic dispute that was reported in the vicinity of Railroad Street and Ohio 309.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Harding Way East after receiving a report of an intoxicated person. The male subject was released to his wife and was advised if police found him in intoxicated in public again he would be arrested.

Feb. 24

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Fellow Street. A caller informed dispatchers that the individual was intoxicated and was destroying the residence. Police transported the suspect to the Crawford County Justice Center.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-5.jpg