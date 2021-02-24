Freese Grant applications now being accepted

GALION — The Freese Grant Advisory Board is now accepting applications to request project funding provided by the Egbert M. Freese Foundation. Projects must benefit parks and/or recreation in the Galion community.

The Advisory Board will review applications and send recommendations to Galion City Council.

Any local, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization may apply, but must provide a 25% match. Applications are due by March 12 at 4 p.m. Completed forms may be emailed to mattechelberry@galion.city or mailed to the City Building at 301 Harding Way East.

For information regarding the application, please call the City of Galion at 419-468-1857.

The application form can be accessed on the City of Galion website at galion.city/302/Freese-Grant-Advisory-Board.

Staff Report

