COLLEGE NEWS

Ohio Unversity Fall 2020 Dean’s List
More than 8,400 students qualified for the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Over 40 states were represented on the Dean’s List, including: Arizona, Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, Texas and Ohio. Students also represented Ireland, Egypt, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and many other countries.
Students included:
Kate Schieber from Galion in the College of Business
Lexi Hadamuscin from Galion in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Elizabeth Wolf from Galion in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
Paige Reagan from Galion in the Scripps College of Communication
Michael Shupe from Bellville in the University College
Hayley Brown from Bellville in the College of Business
Samuel Brandes from Bellville in the College of Fine Arts
Morgen Conn from Lexington in the College of Arts and Sciences
Carina Weaver from Lexington in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Kayley McCormick from Centerburg in the College of Arts and Sciences
Christa Seckel from Mount Gilead in the College of Arts and Sciences
Owen Murray from Mansfield in the College of Arts and Sciences
Tony Olivieri from Mansfield in the College of Arts and Sciences
Via Matulich from Mount Vernon in the College of Arts and Sciences
Keeley Weese from Mansfield in the College of Arts and Sciences
Alta McKim from Fredericktown in the College of Business
Nick Madaris from Mount Vernon in the College of Business
Megan Veneman from Ashley in the College of Business
Lee Miller from Mount Vernon in the College of Business
Daniel Kill from Cardington in the College of Business
Chase Munro from Mansfield in the College of Business
Jared Strickler from Mansfield in the College of Business
Alex Healey from Centerburg in the College of Fine Arts
Nathan Clemons from Cardington in the College of Fine Arts
Mandy Shults from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Sammie Cates from Mansfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Amie Myers from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Christianne Manion from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Emily Lopez from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Emma Bentz from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Blissann Treffert from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Diane Ferguson from Fredericktown in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Sarah Hayes from Mount Vernon in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Erin Odom from Mansfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Kristen Grassick from Mansfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Abby Miller from Ontario in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
Sydney Bassett from Centerburg in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
Rachel Laher from Fredericktown in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
Marrin Eighinger from Mansfield in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
Ethan Dowalter from Fredericktown in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
Blake Dowalter from Fredericktown in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
Ryan Tarr from Mount Vernon in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
Logan Veley from Marengo in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
Abby Hickman from Cardington in the Scripps College of Communication
Chloe Jarrett from Mount Vernon in the Scripps College of Communication
Keith Robinson from Mount Vernon in the Scripps College of Communication
Eric Boll from Mansfield in the Scripps College of Communication
Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
Email news about local college students to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.