COLLEGE NEWS

Ohio Unversity Fall 2020 Dean’s List

More than 8,400 students qualified for the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Over 40 states were represented on the Dean’s List, including: Arizona, Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, Texas and Ohio. Students also represented Ireland, Egypt, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and many other countries.

Students included:

Kate Schieber from Galion in the College of Business

Lexi Hadamuscin from Galion in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Elizabeth Wolf from Galion in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Paige Reagan from Galion in the Scripps College of Communication

Michael Shupe from Bellville in the University College

Hayley Brown from Bellville in the College of Business

Samuel Brandes from Bellville in the College of Fine Arts

Morgen Conn from Lexington in the College of Arts and Sciences

Carina Weaver from Lexington in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Kayley McCormick from Centerburg in the College of Arts and Sciences

Christa Seckel from Mount Gilead in the College of Arts and Sciences

Owen Murray from Mansfield in the College of Arts and Sciences

Tony Olivieri from Mansfield in the College of Arts and Sciences

Via Matulich from Mount Vernon in the College of Arts and Sciences

Keeley Weese from Mansfield in the College of Arts and Sciences

Alta McKim from Fredericktown in the College of Business

Nick Madaris from Mount Vernon in the College of Business

Megan Veneman from Ashley in the College of Business

Lee Miller from Mount Vernon in the College of Business

Daniel Kill from Cardington in the College of Business

Chase Munro from Mansfield in the College of Business

Jared Strickler from Mansfield in the College of Business

Alex Healey from Centerburg in the College of Fine Arts

Nathan Clemons from Cardington in the College of Fine Arts

Mandy Shults from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Sammie Cates from Mansfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Amie Myers from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Christianne Manion from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Emily Lopez from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Emma Bentz from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Blissann Treffert from Centerburg in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Diane Ferguson from Fredericktown in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Sarah Hayes from Mount Vernon in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Erin Odom from Mansfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Kristen Grassick from Mansfield in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Abby Miller from Ontario in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Sydney Bassett from Centerburg in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Rachel Laher from Fredericktown in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Marrin Eighinger from Mansfield in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Ethan Dowalter from Fredericktown in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Blake Dowalter from Fredericktown in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Ryan Tarr from Mount Vernon in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Logan Veley from Marengo in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Abby Hickman from Cardington in the Scripps College of Communication

Chloe Jarrett from Mount Vernon in the Scripps College of Communication

Keith Robinson from Mount Vernon in the Scripps College of Communication

Eric Boll from Mansfield in the Scripps College of Communication

Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.

