Galion City Schools staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday

GALION — Galion City Schools staff and administration will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 26. The Galion City Health Department will be administering the vaccine to Galion staff members.

“We are very excited to take this step in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “This is the first shot in the series, and it will not only protect our staff members, but also our students, families, and the Galion community.”

The schedule for the vaccine clinic has required a change in the normal schedule for Remote Learning, which has been on Wednesdays while Crawford County has been at Level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory system.

“We are moving our remote learning day from Wednesday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Feb. 26 this week,” Allerding said. “Our students and families have been incredibly understanding throughout the 20-21 school year, and we appreciate their willingness to be flexible and accommodate this opportunity for our staff.”

The district will remain on its normal schedule for meal distribution to those families with students enrolled in the Galion Online Academy, or those students currently under quarantine. The Food Service department will also send meals home with students on Thursday, Feb. 25 for the Remote Learning Day on Friday, Feb. 26.

Galion staff members are tentatively scheduled to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in late March. Changes will be communicated with families to accommodate the second clinic.

Galion City Schools staff and administration will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 26. The Galion City Health Department will be administering the vaccine to Galion staff members. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_GCSD-covid-vaccine.jpg Galion City Schools staff and administration will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 26. The Galion City Health Department will be administering the vaccine to Galion staff members. Submitted photo | Galion City Schools

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.