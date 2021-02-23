Games available at Galion Public Library

GALION — Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection.

Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late.

Currently, the library has 15 games with a few more that will be added soon. Current games in the collection are:

• Bugs in the Kitchen

• Cat Crimes

• Clue

• Codenames: Disney

• Enchanted Forest

• Exploding Kittens

• The Game of Life

• Guess Who?

• Monopoly Junior

• One Night: Ultimate Werewolf

• Rivers, Roads, & Rails

• Snail’s Pace Race

• Ticket to Ride: New York

• Trouble

• Yahtzee

Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. If you have a game title you would like to see added to the collection, please talk to Heather Tiffany.

Currently, all of the games are for children, teens, and families, no adult-only games. The library will accept donated games, but they must have all of their pieces and be in good condition. If they do not fit the circulating needs, the library will use them for programming or donate them to the Friends of the Library.

For information, call the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Staff Report

