Avita now offering COVID-19 rapid tests

GALION — Avita Health System is now offering COVID-19 rapid testing at their Bellville and Ontario walk-in clinics as well as their testing sites at Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario hospitals, effective Monday, Feb. 22.

“Our COVID-19 rapid tests provide same day results, usually within a few hours,” explained Jerome Morasko, President/CEO of Avita Health System. “These tests were hard to procure in the midst of the pandemic so we primarily utilized them in our emergency departments and hospitals. Now, we are excited to announce that we are also using them at all of our testing sites and at both of our walk-in clinics, giving patients greater access to evening and weekend rapid testing.”

Avita’s COVID-19 rapid test is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) point-of-care diagnostic test that uses a nasal sample to determine if the patient has COVID-19 infection. Results are provided to the patient on the same day of testing and are available in Avita’s MyChart, which offers patients on-line access to portions of their Avita medical records.

Avita’s Ontario Walk-In Clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2003 West Fourth Street, Suite 130 in Ontario. The Bellville Walk-In Clinic is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 987 State Route 97 W in Bellville. These clinics provide urgent care services and no appointments are needed.

Avita’s testing sites at Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario hospitals require a physician’s order and appointment and are open Monday through Friday. Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms may present at Avita’s walk-in clinics for evaluation and a rapid test. Anyone can request a self-pay rapid test for $150 without an order by calling 419-462-3437 during normal business hours for an appointment at one of the testing sites.

For more information about Avita Health System, visit avitahealth.org.

