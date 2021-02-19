GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 16

Police investigated an alleged case of breaking and entering that was reported in the 200 block of Fellow Street.

Police investigated a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Harding Way West. The caller told the dispatcher that they heard a female scream and then heard shots following that. Police were unable to locate anyone in the area when they arrived.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Officers said the individuals were involved in a verbal altercation.

Police investigated a case of alleged identity fraud that was reported in the 600 block of Brookside Avenue.

Police investigated a report of a child being driven around in the bucket of a skid loader in the 100 block of South Boston Street. Officers were unable to locate a skid loader or child in that area when they arrived on the scene.

Police issued a citation for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a non-injury crash that occurred in the 100 block of South Union Street.

Feb. 17

Police took a female subject wanted on a warrant into custody following a traffic stop in the 7400 block of Ohio 309.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane. A female subject was transported to Avita Galion Hospital.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane. A male subject told officers he was assaulted. Officers took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject and a female subject wanted on warrants issued in Richland County. They were taken into custody in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a citation for assured clear distance violation following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 300 block of Harding Way West.

Feb. 18

Police arrested a male subject in the 100 block of Harding Way West after investigating a report of theft in the area. The male subject was charged with criminal damaging/endangering, safecracking, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-4.jpg