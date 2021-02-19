Polk Township Trustees release meeting information

POLK TOWNSHIP — Polk Township Trustees regular meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. during 2021. All meetings are held at the Road Maintenance Building, 7680 Ohio 309, Galion, Ohio.

Special meetings held from time to time upon call of the Polk Township Trustees. Unless otherwise indicated all special meetings held at the Road Maintenance building address.

Special meetings held unless at least 24 hours’ advance notice given to the news media, except in the event of an emergency, the Fiscal Officer shall notify the news media of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting. The local newspaper notified of all emergency meetings.

The ZCB, Zoning Commission Board, regular meetings will be held 6:30 p.m., on 1/13, 3/9, 6/9, 9/14, and 12/08 for 2021, at the Road Maintenance Building, 7680 Ohio 309, Galion. Zoning cases and all public hearings held as needed and advertised in the local newspaper.

The ZBA, Zoning Board of Appeals, meetings and cases will be advertised in the local newspaper according to the Ohio Revised Code and held at 7680 Ohio 309, Galion.

All meeting notifications/changes viewed on the township website at polktwp.net and on the signboard in front of the township building.

