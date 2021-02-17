COLLEGE NEWS

Stevens placed for student teaching

Austin Stevens of Bucyrus has been placed as a student teacher for the University of Findlay’s spring semester. Stevens is in a student teaching position at Riverdale High School in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio.

Ohio University Fall 2020 graduates

More than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s, or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2020. Students included:

• Kendra Bise of Galion graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Nurse Educator) from Ohio’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

• Mason Kent of Bucyrus graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Sociology-Criminology from Ohio’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Bridget Kohls of Bucyrus graduated with a Bachelor of Music majoring in Music Education-Instrumental Emphasis from Ohio’s College of Fine Arts.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: China, India, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Canada.

Findlay Fall 2020 Dean’s List

The dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Local students include:

• Zachary Deibig of Galion

• Alyssa Pearce of Galion

• Bailey Wallace of Galion

• Allison Brause of Bucyrus

• Amanda Crase of Bucyrus

• Sarah Lipscomb of Bucyrus

• Alex Mutchler of Bucyrus

• Kade Slagle of Bucyrus

• Allyson Stewart of Bucyrus

• Sydney Studer of Bucyrus

• Emily VonStein of New Washington

• Addison Ackerman of New Washington

• Alivia Niese of New Washington

• Ally Green of New Washington

• Zachary Hiler of New Washington

Youngstown State Fall 2020 President’s List

Youngstown State University has announced its President’s List for Fall Semester 2020. To be eligible for the President’s List, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.

The following students from the local area made the President’s List:

• Anna Pleso of North Bloomfield majoring in Exercise Science Grad Prep Track.

• Paul Evans of North Bloomfield majoring in Forensic Science.

• Vincent Evans of North Bloomfield majoring in Information Technology.

• Thomas Ellsworth of North Bloomfield majoring in Telecommunications Studies Media Arts Track.

• Brandon Stowe of North Bloomfield majoring in Pre Business.

• Abigail Cochran of Bucyrus majoring in Human Resource Management.

Youngstown State Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Youngstown State University has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2020. Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

The following students from the local area made the Dean’s List:

• Madison Lawson of Galion majoring in Early Childhood Education/Early Childhood Intervention Specialist

• Abigail Cochran of Bucyrus majoring in Human Resource Management

• Anna Pleso of North Bloomfield majoring in Exercise Science Grad Prep Track

• Paul Evans of North Bloomfield majoring in Forensic Science

• Vincent Evans of North Bloomfield majoring in Information Technology

• Thomas Ellsworth of North Bloomfield majoring in Telecommunications Studies Media Arts Track

• Brandon Stowe of North Bloomfield majoring in Pre Business

• Tyler Black of North Bloomfield majoring in Environmental Science

• Brenna Rimer of North Bloomfield majoring in Exercise Science

Email news about local college students to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

