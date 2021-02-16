GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

K of C plans Lenten fish dinners

The Knights of Columbus is hosting Lenten fish dinners on Friday, Feb. 26; Friday, March 12; and Friday, March 26. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty Street, Galion. Meals are available for $10 each. Drive-thru or carry-out meals only.

City Finance Committee meets Feb. 17

Galion City Council’s Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be shown live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit galion.city.

Police, Fire, Health Committee meets Feb. 18

Galion City Council’s Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be shown live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit galion.city.

From Citizen to Patriot meets Feb. 18

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) will hold its next public educational forum 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. Focus of the evening will be a discussion of American Family Association’s video release “The Progressive Threat to the American Republic.” For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

Newhope seeks nominations

Richland Newhope/Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities is now seeking nominations for its CARE awards. CARE stands for Compassion, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The award categories are Direct Support Professional, Self-Advocate, and Community Partner. A nomination form with descriptions of all of the award categories can be found on our website, www.rnewhope.org. Forms are also available at the Richland Newhope Administration Building, 314 Cleveland Ave., Mansfield. The nomination deadline is Feb. 19. For information, contact Manager of Community Education and Special Projects Troy Smith at 419-774-4215 or tsmith@rnewhope.org.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets Feb. 22

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 in the Pre-K12 Media Center.

Galion City Schools parent-teacher meetings

Galion City Schools will conduct parent-teacher conferences on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at all district buildings. Middle and high school conferences will be conducted from 2:45 to 6:30 p.m. Intermediate school conferences will be conducted from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. Primary school conferences will be conducted from 4 to 7:45 p.m. For information, contact your child’s school office. The high school phone number is 419-468-6500. The middle school phone number is 419-468-3134. The intermediate school phone number is 419-468-3676. The primary school phone number is 419-468-4010. Visit Galion City Schools website www.galionschools.org.

Galion City Council meets Feb. 23

Galion City Council will conduct a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 via Zoom teleconference. The meeting will be shown live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information, visit galion.city.

Humane Society bingo Feb. 24

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on Feb. 24. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Mobile food pantry returns Feb. 24

The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio mobile food pantry is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Galion Middle School. Second Harvest will be distributing free boxes of assorted shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and other items from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event at this website: https://freshtrak.com/register/event/24207. For information, contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134, ext. 13549, or email chinni.violeta@moesc.net.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

