GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 10

Police arrested a male subject in the 200 block of Harding Way West on suspicion of theft, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 11

Police arrested a male subject in the 200 block of Libby Lane on suspicion of felonious assault. The male allegedly stabbed another male. The suspect was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center. The second male was apparently in the middle of overdosing on an unknown substance at the time of the incident.

Feb. 12

Police issued verbal warnings to a male subject and a female subject in the 200 block of Harding Way East for disorderly conduct and drug possession.

Feb. 13

Police arrested a juvenile subject in the 600 block of Harding Way West on suspicion of domestic violence, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. The subject was transported to the juvenile detention center in Seneca County.

Feb. 14

Police issued a citation to a motorist for failure to control following a non-injury crash along Portland Way South.

Feb. 15

Police arrested a male subject in the 1100 block of North Market Street on suspicion of domestic violence. The male is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting and injuring his wife.

