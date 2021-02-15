City of Galion prepares for heavy snowfall

GALION — The City of Galion is preparing for the predicted heavy snow storm approaching the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that is in effect through 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 for north central, northwestern, and northeastern Ohio, including Crawford County. Estimated snowfall amounts range from 8 to 12 inches.

In light of the projected snowfall, Galion city officials have released information regarding snow removal from streets inside city limits.

Within Galion city limits, streets are prioritized as follows:

• Mains — Ohio 598/Portland Way, Ohio 19/Harding Way, Ohio 61/309, Sixth Avenue.

• Secondary Mains — Church Street, Dawsett Avenue, Erie Street, Fairview Avenue, Gill Avenue, Grove Avenue, Heise Park Lane, Market Street, Sherman Street, South Boston Street, West Railroad Street, Winchester Road.

Crews then move on to residential side streets, commercial alleys, and residential alleys.

Also, residents are reminded of the parking ban during snow emergencies. Chapter 355 of the codified ordinances prohibits street parking on designated streets within 24 hours after a snowfall of three inches of accumulation or greater. Parking may resume after snow has been cleared.

Designated snow streets are:

• Harding Way East/West (all)

• Church Street (all)

• North Jefferson Street (between Church Street and Harding Way West)

• Liberty Street (between Church Street and Atwood Street)

• Columbus Street (between Church Street and Walnut Street)

• Market Street (all)

• Union Street (between Church Street and Walnut Street)

• Atwood Street (between Boston Street and Erie railroad tracks)

• Walnut Street (between Union Street and Liberty Street)

• South Boston Street (between Harding Way West and Grove Avenue)

• Grove Avenue (between South Boston Street and Portland Way South)

