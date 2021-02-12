Galion Public Library offers ‘Story Time To Go’

GALION — The Galion Public Library is now offering an alternative for fans of Miss Nancy’s storytimes.

According to a post on the library’s Facebook page, the Children’s Room at the library is now offering “Story Time To Go” packets for children and families.

“We know a lot of you are missing Miss Nancy’s storytimes,” the post reads. “Nancy has decided to create ‘Story Time To Go’ sets for you to take home! Each set will feature (two) books, a craft, fingerplays, learning activities, and literacy tips. Please note that these sets are geared toward toddler and preschool age children. Also, books will vary … and we will include craft supplies for each of your children.”

Library officials said “Story Time To Go” sets will be available every two weeks and each set will have a different theme. Those interested must reserve their set by the Wednesday prior to pickup. Please call or visit to reserve each set.

The first theme is mice. Pickup begins on Friday, Feb. 19, which means sets must be reserved set by Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Additional sets will be available for pickup on March 5, March 19, April 2, April 16, and April 30.

If you have any questions, please contact Nancy Foss or Heather Tffany at 419-468-3203, or stop in anytime the library is open.

For information about the Galion Public Library, visit www.galionlibrary.org or Galion Public Library on Facebook.

