Avita announces new board officers

GALION — The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Kymberly C. Fox, board chair; Mark Schneider, vice chair; Jeff Underwood, treasurer; and Linda Smith, secretary.

Fox retired in 2020 from Covert Manufacturing, Inc. in Galion after 40 years of service. She has served on the Avita Board of Directors, and previously the Galion Community Hospital Board of Directors, since 2001.

Schneider is a retired funeral director, embalmer, and owner of the Mark A. Schneider Funeral Home in Crestline and Galion, which became the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home in 2016. He has served on the Avita Board of Directors, and previously the Galion Community Hospital Board of Directors, since 2007.

Underwood is a partner in the law firm of Bayer, Jerger & Underwood Co., LPA in Mansfield. He has served on the Avita Board of Directors since 2014.

Smith is the executive director of administrative operations for Shelby Horizons Ltd. and the secretary/treasurer for Firenze Valley Farms, Inc. in Mansfield. She has served on the Avita Board of Directors since 2014.

The following Avita Board members were re-elected to a four-year term on the Board of Directors: Doug Schilling, Mark Schneider, and Jeff Underwood.

For information on Avita Health System, visit avitahealth.org.

Fox https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_Kym-Fox-0287rt.jpg Fox

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.