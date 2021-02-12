OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals expand visitation

MANSFIELD — OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital announced that effective Wednesday, Feb. 10, they are allowing one visitor per patient at both hospitals, emergency departments, surgery and invasive procedure areas. Each patient will select a designated visitor for the duration of their stay, who may visit daily. The visitor may come and go once per day.

Outpatient centers including laboratories, imaging and rehabilitation centers and OhioHealth Physician Group practices will continue to not allow visitors with limited exceptions.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask provided by OhioHealth over their nose and mouth while in an OhioHealth facility, except while eating, and be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms.

The following exceptions will be made for patients in unique medical situations:

• Patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 — No visitors allowed with exceptions for end-of-life situations.

• Patients receiving behavioral health care — Adolescent patients will continue to have parent or guardian visitation. A visitor process for adult patients will be begin later this month and will be based on treatment plans.

• Patients receiving end-of-life care — Acute end-of-life patients may have up to three visitors at any given time, and no maximum number of visitors per day.

• Patients receiving neonatal, pediatric, adolescent care — Minor patients may have two parents or guardians visit.

• Visitors with disabilities who need assistance — Caretakers for visitors who are disoriented, disabled or in need of an interpreter are permitted.

• Maternity patients are limited to one support person, who may stay at the hospital for duration of the stay, but if they exit, they will need to re-enter next day. If the mother is a minor, she may have a parent or guardian visitor in addition to the father of the baby. Care sites with NICUs will follow Nationwide Children’s Hospital visitor management policy.

OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital and OhioHealth Berger Hospital will all begin to allow one visitor on Feb. 10.

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital will move to the one visitor policy on Feb. 15.

Hours and entrances may continue to be limited while visitor restrictions are in place. For the latest visitor information, visit ohiohealth.com/covid-19/visitor-restrictions.

