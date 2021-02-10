Mobile food pantry returns to Galion Feb. 24

GALION — The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio’s Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry returns to the Galion City Schools campus on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Second Harvest will be distributing free boxes of assorted shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and other items from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event at this website: https://freshtrak.com/register/event/24207.
This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:
• Masks are required during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded.
• Please remain in your vehicle.
• Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.
• Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area.
• Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items.
• Two households per vehicle.
For information, contact Family Engagement Coordinator Violeta Chinni at 419-468-3134, ext. 13549, or email chinni.violeta@moesc.net.
The Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers.
