Galion Community Theatre surviving

GALION — Businesses weren’t the only places that were hit hard when the COVID-19 pandemic closed doors in the spring of 2020.

The Galion Community Theatre (GCT) was also touched by the pandemic and was forced to shut down and halt any future productions.

The theatre is still on hiatus with no productions in the works as COVID-19 restrictions keep the stage dark. Although the loss of community theatre is felt throughout Galion, the theatre is fighting hard to keep routine bills paid each month to ensure they come back even stronger in the future.

Tim Groth, president of the GCT Board said the board held a 12-week fundraiser last summer which raised a substantial amount of funding.

“Through that, we were able to keep the theatre’s utilities and bills paid through until this coming summer,” he said. “We did considerable cutting of expenses, just down to the bare bones that we would need. I think (our bills) are down to around $2,000 to $2,500 a month now.”

Groth also noted the board recently received a grant in the amount of $21,417 from the Community Foundation for Crawford County through the CARES Act funding made available by the Crawford County Commissioners that will help replace some of the income they lost for not being able to be open.

“It was to help recover some of that,” he explained. “That will also go towards paying the expenses of the board. What we’re trying to do now is trying to get all the things we need, so when it comes time that we can open our type of facility we can open. We’re very grateful for this.”

Meanwhile, Groth said, Galion Community Theatre officials are seeking alternative types of programming to offer to patrons.

“What we’re trying to do is the royalty houses are putting forth shows that could be provided virtually and we’re trying to work with some of that,” he said. “We’re trying to keep our name out there in the public to let people know we’re still around. Although our front door isn’t open to the public, we’re still around and trying to provide them things off our Facebook and through virtual performances.”

For information about Galion Community Theatre, visit the website www.galiontheatre.org or go to its Facebook page Galion Community Theatre.

Venue receives $21,417 COVID-19 relief grant

By Jodi Myers AIM Media Midwest

