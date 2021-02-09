GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 4

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 300 block of North Market Street. A female accused a male subject of hitting her.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street. A female told police a male subject grabbed her by the neck. Police reported that marks were visible. Information was taken for a report.

Galion Fire Department EMS and Crawford County Coroner were dispatched to a residence on Fortney Avenue after receiving a report of a deceased individual. The deceased was transported to a local funeral home.

Feb. 8

Police arrested a male subject in the 700 block of Timberlane Drive on suspicion of domestic violence. Police reported that the male subject was involved in a previous altercation at that residence. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center in Bucyrus.

Police issued a warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of County Line Road following a traffic stop.

Police investigated an alleged case of theft that was reported in the 200 block of West Summit Street. The resident told officers that “a bunch of stuff” was taken from their house and that the unknown subjects “have taken strange things” while leaving behind items of value. Police took information for a report.

Police are investigating an alleged case of sexual assault that was reported by Marion County Children Services.

Police investigated a report of a male subject who was allegedly attempting to harm himself. Officers seized a firearm from the male and transported him to Avita Galion Hospital for treatment. Along with the firearm, one magazine and two rounds of ammunition were seized. After hospital staff reported that he became combative, the male was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center in Bucyrus where was held to receive counseling. A citation for disorderly conduct was issued to the male subject.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to all subjects involved in an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Police issued a warning to a male subject for disorderly conduct following a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Fellow Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged telecommunications harassment that was reported by a resident on Third Avenue.

Police and Galion Fire Department EMS responded to a report of an ill motorist in the 700 block of Portland Way North. A female caller reported that the driver of the vehicle she was in became ill and was unconscious for a period of time. The male subject apparently had a reaction to new medication he was prescribed.

Police investigated a report of an intoxicated female in the 200 block of Fellow Street. The caller told dispatchers that the woman was drunk and yelling at children. The woman left the scene after officers arrived.

