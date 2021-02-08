GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Galion City Council meets Feb. 9

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom video conference and broadcast on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city and click on the Government tab.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Program on owls Feb. 10

Owls will be the subject of a program scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline. Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley will present a PowerPoint program that looks into their lives: habitat, breeding biology, ecology, and their haunting calls will be examined in depth. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. For information about Crawford Park District programs, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Humane Society bingo Feb. 10

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on Feb. 10. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Board of Elections meeting Feb. 11

The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday Feb. 11 via Zoom to certify petitions and conduct regular business. Those wishing to join the meeting can call the office at 419-562-8721 to get the meeting number.

Heart Hike begins Feb. 12

The Crawford Park District will host a Heart Hike from Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 21 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 Ohio 598. Participants are invited to look for hearts as they hike. Each heart will have an interesting fact to read. Following your hike, stop by the Nature Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday to claim your prize. For information about programs at the Crawford Park District, call 419-683-9000 or go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Love Bugs program Feb. 13

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Abby for an adults-only program that will explore the tug-of-war in nature that has created some very intriguing mating habits in insects. The program will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. For information about Crawford Park District programs, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Galion City Schools BOE meets Feb. 16

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

District Records Commission meets Feb. 16

The Galion City Schools District Records Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets Feb. 16

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the board office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion.

Ash Wednesday service Feb. 17

Christ United Methodist Church will host a drive-through Ash Wednesday service from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The church is is located at 130 E. Walnut Street in Galion. Rev. Heather Runser McLeod recommends that those wishing to participate arrive no later than 5:30 p.m. and allow at least 30 minutes to go through the prayer stations. For information about the church and ministries it offers, go to Galion Christ United Methodist Church on Facebook or call 419-468-1504.

Colonel Crawford Local Schools BOE meets Feb. 22

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 in the Pre-K12 Media Center.

Newhope seeks nominations

Richland Newhope/Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities is now seeking nominations for its CARE awards. CARE stands for Compassion, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The award categories are Direct Support Professional, Self-Advocate, and Community Partner. A nomination form with descriptions of all of the award categories can be found on our website, www.rnewhope.org. Forms are also available at the Richland Newhope Administration Building, 314 Cleveland Ave., Mansfield. The nomination deadline is Feb. 19. For information, contact Manager of Community Education and Special Projects Troy Smith at 419-774-4215 or tsmith@rnewhope.org.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

