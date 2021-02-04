Galion Police seek suspect in bank break-in

GALION — Galion Police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a break-in last weekend at a local bank.

Police were dispatched to First Federal Bank of Ohio, 140 N. Columbus Street, at 6:07 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 after the bank manager discovered a broken window. The manager told the dispatcher that he found “papers everywhere” upon entering the building Monday morning.

Chief Brian Saterfield said detectives from the Galion Police Department continue to investigate leads in the case. The chief declined to release information about any items that might have been stolen during the course of the break-in.

Galion Police have released still photographs from the bank’s security cameras that show a male subject inside the bank late at night on Sunday, Jan. 31. One photograph is time-stamped 10:18 p.m. and another picture was taken at 11:55 p.m. The unknown male was wearing a face mask, a light-colored hooded jacket, and dark-colored pants.

Photographs of the unknown subject can be viewed on the Galion Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robert Burkey or Det. Marc Rodriguez at 419-468-9111.

Galion Police are seeking a male suspect in connection with a break-in at the First Federal Bank of Ohio, 140 N. Columbus Street, that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 31. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robert Burkey or Det. Marc Rodriguez at 419-468-9111. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_GAL020621_BANK-1.jpg Galion Police are seeking a male suspect in connection with a break-in at the First Federal Bank of Ohio, 140 N. Columbus Street, that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 31. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robert Burkey or Det. Marc Rodriguez at 419-468-9111. Courtesy photo | Galion Police Department

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.