Crawford County Council on Aging offering Valentine’s Day activity packets

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging is offering take-home Valentine’s Day activity packets for senior citizens age 60 and older.

Each packet includes valentine’s candy, activity pages, and scratch art. Craft items include a bunny frame and a heart-shaped dream catcher.

Individuals must register in order to receive a packet. Contact the Crawford County Council on Aging at 419-562-3050, and press Option 4 to register.

The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 8.

Packets can be picked up between 1 and 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.

A limited number of packets are available. Registration will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information about the Crawford County Council on Aging, visit www.crawfordcountyaging.com.

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

