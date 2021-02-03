Crawford County Council on Aging offering Valentine’s Day activity packets

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging is offering take-home Valentine’s Day activity packets for senior citizens age 60 and older.
Each packet includes valentine’s candy, activity pages, and scratch art. Craft items include a bunny frame and a heart-shaped dream catcher.
Individuals must register in order to receive a packet. Contact the Crawford County Council on Aging at 419-562-3050, and press Option 4 to register.
The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 8.
Packets can be picked up between 1 and 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
A limited number of packets are available. Registration will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For information about the Crawford County Council on Aging, visit www.crawfordcountyaging.com.
