Avita offers same-day discharge for joint replacement patients

ONTARIO — Scott Foster, MD, is offering outpatient total hip and knee replacement surgery at Avita Ontario Hospital.

Patients who meet the criteria for outpatient joint replacement will be able to go home from the hospital on the day of their surgery, according to a press release issued by Avita Health System.

“Approximately 50% of my patients are now discharged on the day of surgery due to improvements in surgical and pain management techniques,” said Dr. Foster, a fellowship-trained and board-certified joint replacement specialist at Avita Health System. “Patients are up and walking within hours after surgery.”

To qualify for outpatient hip or knee replacement, patients must meet certain health requirements and have someone available to stay-at-home with them on the night of surgery. Motivation is also a factor.

Dr. Foster, the region’s only fellowship-trained joint replacement specialist, uses advanced pain management and surgical techniques to help control pain, aid recovery, and get patients back to normal activities quicker.

“For total knee patients, I use the ON-Q non-narcotic portable pain relief system to reduce discomfort post-operatively. This system can be used in the hospital and at home,” Dr. Foster said. “For total hip patients, I use a minimally-invasive approach called direct anterior hip arthroplasty which allows me to perform hip replacement without cutting the muscle. This technique can provide faster functional recovery in the days after surgery.”

The prevalence of total hip and knee replacement has increased over the years, while the average length of stay in the hospital has decreased. The most common reasons for joint replacement surgery are chronic pain, instability, or stiffness in the joint often due to arthritis or osteoarthritis. These conditions are frequently the result of aging, autoimmune disease, or injury to the joint.

“Published data has demonstrated the safety of outpatient joint replacement and our patients are experiencing exceptional outcomes,” Dr. Foster added. “Many have noted that they prefer to recover in the comfort of their home when compared to previous joint replacement surgeries that required a 1-2 night hospital stay.”

According to the press release, Dr. Foster is ranked in the 99th percentile in doctor communication, which demonstrates courtesy and respect, careful listening, and speaking in a way that patients can understand. (Data Source: Press Ghany, July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020)

A native of Mansfield, Dr. Foster earned his Medical Doctorate from the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo where he also completed a residency in orthopedic surgery. He achieved a fellowship in Adult Reconstruction at Harvard Medical School in Boston and is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

To request an appointment with Foster, call 419-709-8650 or visit avitahealth.org.

