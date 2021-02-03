Funding secured for Phase 2 of Crestline Community Enhancement Plan

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) has completed a fundraising campaign to pay for the installation of new signage at the entrances to the village.

According to a press release issued by the Crestline CDT, the organization formally announced Phase 2 of their Community Enhancement Plan in October 2020. The goal of Phase 2 was to raise $8,960 to update all four “Welcome to Crestline” signs which are located on each entrance into Crestline on County Road 330 and Ohio 61.

“Thanks to the generosity of Crestline VFW Post 2920, the Crestline Railroad Community Center, and Park National Bank the funding has been secured for this project,” the press release issued by the Crestline CDT states. “This spring the existing signs will be removed one by one, stripped down, and repainted with the new design by American Sign and Banner.”

The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) was formed in 2010 for the purpose of enhancing the attractiveness of Crestline and to strengthen the community. Current projects the Crestline CDT is supervising include the Crestline Freedom Celebration, Scary Business Trick or Treat, and Crestline Winterfest.

