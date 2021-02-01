GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 26

Police arrested a male suspect in the 600 block of Harding Way East on suspicion of driving under suspension-license forfeiture.

Jan. 28

Police arrested a male suspect in the 100 block of Arlington Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct. The individual was intoxicated at the time of the incident that resulted in his arrest, according to police.

Officers investigated a report of unknown subjects who allegedly tried to enter a residence and were looking in a vehicle on Cedargate Court. Police were unable to locate the subjects when they arrived at the scene.

Police investigated a report of a known subject who allegedly threw a snowball at the window of a residence in the 100 block of West Summit Street. The subject had left the scene before police arrived. No damage was caused. The occupant of the residence told police they knew the identity of the individual.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Harding Way West after receiving a report of drug paraphernalia being found in the area. Police disposed of a needle that was found at the location.

Police investigated an alleged assault that was reported in the 100 block of West Atwood Street. The caller told police that a male subject allegedly assaulted their daughter and brandished a loaded gun at the caller.

Police investigated an alleged case of fraud that was reported in the 200 block of West Summit Street. An individual reported that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed using their identity.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 100 block of Harding Way East. The caller told police they ordered a new credit card and that it was stolen and used by the alleged thief.

Jan. 30

Police arrested a female suspect in the 200 block of Fellow Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct. The individual was intoxicated at the time of the incident that resulted in his arrest, according to police.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO.jpg