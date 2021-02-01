Drive-through Ash Wednesday service at Christ United Methodist Church

GALION — Christ United Methodist Church will host a drive-through Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Rev. Heather Runser McLeod said the service will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, which is located at 130 E. Walnut Street in Galion

McLeod explained how the service will be conducted.

“Worshippers will slowly circle the church building, pausing a few times to participate in a simple activity that will prompt specific prayers,” McLeod said. “The final station will include the imposition of ashes. Normally, the pastor would mark the cross on everyone’s foreheads. This year, a small cup of ashes will be provided, and the pastor will bless you from a socially safe distance while you place the ashes on your own forehead or hand and/or those in the car with you — all without leaving the safety and comfort of your own vehicle.“

McLeod recommends that those wishing to participate arrive no later than 5:30 p.m. and allow at least 30 minutes to go through the prayer stations.

McLeod said the entire community is invited. People do not need to be a member of Christ United Methodist Church to participate.

For information about the church and ministries it offers, go to Galion Christ United Methodist Church on Facebook or call 419-468-1504.

