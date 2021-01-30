Snow on the way this weekend

It’s still winter folks.

If you need a reminder you’ll get one in north central Ohio Saturday night and into Monday.

Snow is coming.

How much you ask?

It will be somewhere between 4 and 8 inches, depending on your location, marking the first significant snowfall locally Christmas week.

It’s going to remain cold as well with highs around 35 and lows in the 20s through the period.

Snowfall will begin tonight around midnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory from 10 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Sunday. This includes Morrow, Marion, Knox, Crawford and Richland counties among others.

Snow will continue during the day Sunday with another one to three inches expected with a high temperature of around 32-36.

It is expected to continue into Sunday evening with another one to two inches predicted.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_winter-2.jpg