Local students earn scholarships

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Jared Dixon of Galion received a scholarship from the Dr. Mary Jo and Tony Geise Computer Science Scholarship Endowment Fund and Katharine Ballard Reed Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Caitlin Koschnick of Galion received a scholarship from the Ritz Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Allyson Stewart of Bucyrus received a scholarship from the Lorene King Ashby Scholarship Endowment Fund and Betty Caskey Clopper Scholarship Endowment Fund.

