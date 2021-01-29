GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Galion Design Review Board meets Feb. 4

The City of Galion Design Review Board will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. at 430 Portland Way North. The topics to be discussed/considered are as follows: historic sign for the Landmark Program, moving forward with the Mural Program, and incentives for property owners related to Design Review.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Humane Society bingo Feb. 3

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on Feb. 3. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Newhope seeks nominations

Richland Newhope/Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities is now seeking nominations for its CARE awards. CARE stands for Compassion, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The award categories are Direct Support Professional, Self-Advocate, and Community Partner. A nomination form with descriptions of all of the award categories can be found on our website, www.rnewhope.org. Forms are also available at the Richland Newhope Administration Building, 314 Cleveland Ave., Mansfield. The nomination deadline is Feb. 19. For information, contact Manager of Community Education and Special Projects Troy Smith at 419-774-4215 or tsmith@rnewhope.org.

Galion City Schools BOE meets Feb. 16

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

District Records Commission meets Feb. 16

The Galion City Schools District Records Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets Feb. 16

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the board office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

