GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 26

Police investigated a report of suspicious persons on the back porch of a residence in the 500 block of John Street. The caller informed officers that two males were on the porch and left.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a resident in the 300 block of Wildflower Drive. The individual told officers that someone filed an unemployment claim using their identity.

Police are investigating a case of alleged sexual abuse that was reported by officials from Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Police issued a citation to a motorist in the 600 block of Harding Way East for driving under suspension-license forfeiture.

Jan. 27

Police transported an intoxicated male to his residence at the request of his family.

Police arrested a male in the 100 block of Arlington Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct. The male was intoxicated and causing a disturbance at the location on Arlington Avenue.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of Third Avenue. The caller advised that an unknown male subject was in their car and then went to the neighbor’s house where he entered their vehicle. The caller said he fled the scene on foot when he realized he had been observed.

