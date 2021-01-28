Galion staff recognized for tireless efforts and dedication

GALION — The 2020-2021 school year has been nothing short of challenging and unpredictable for school districts.

The tireless efforts of staff in the Galion City Schools has helped to ease some of that unpredictability and meet the ever-changing challenges, and this school year they’re being recognized with Tireless Awards at each building.

The idea for the Tireless Awards came from Galion Student Services Director Cindy Parrott, who has always believed the Maya Angelou quote: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

“One of the focuses I have always believed in is how we ‘recognize’ each other for our hard work and endless commitment to our students and their families,” Parrott said. “I did some research and came up with an unusual way to recognize our staff by embracing a ‘Tireless’ Award that is tangible and, most importantly, visible to everyone, especially our students.”

Each building in the Galion City Schools is selecting their Tireless Award winners a little differently. However, all the buildings are embracing the idea to recognize the staff’s commitment and compassion for working together as a team.

“Can you imagine a vehicle tire being wheeled into your room/work area and everyone chanting loudly ‘You have earned this month’s/week’s Tireless Award?!,’” Parrot said “I hope our staff embraces ‘why’ we are doing this and knows that we appreciate everything they do everyday!

The building leadership teams were given an assignment to complete in August prior to the start of the new school year. Each was given a vehicle tire and told to decorate it however they would like their building to be represented.

“After the initial shock when Cindy ‘rolled’ the tire into our building, I realized this was going to be a great way to recognize our staff,” Galion Middle School principal Paul Wheeler said. “It is really difficult to pick just one because all our teachers and staff are working hard to help kids be successful.”

More than twenty Galion City Schools staff members have been recognized to date during the 2020-2021 school year.

“These are areas that we want our students to have and acquire as they enter the workforce- working together as a team and recognizing each other for our accomplishments is how we gain strong connections and build meaningful relationships,” Parrott said. “We all need that recognition that we are doing a good job at some point in our life.”

Galion Primary School Attendance Secretary Theresa Benedict, left, and Primary School Secretary Jeanne Kuns, right, are two of the more than twenty Galion City Schools staff members who have been recognized for their tireless efforts and dedication to Galion students and their colleagues during the 2020-2021 school year. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_TIRELESS-AWARDS-GALION-PRIMARY-01092021.jpg Galion Primary School Attendance Secretary Theresa Benedict, left, and Primary School Secretary Jeanne Kuns, right, are two of the more than twenty Galion City Schools staff members who have been recognized for their tireless efforts and dedication to Galion students and their colleagues during the 2020-2021 school year. Courtesy photo | Galion City Schools