Galion City Schools hosting College Credit Plus meeting Feb. 1

GALION — The Galion City Schools will be hosting a College Credit Plus informational meeting in the Galion High School cafetorium on Monday, Feb. 1.

The event is open to any Galion City School District student currently enrolled in grades 6-11 for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested students are encouraged to attend along with their parents.

The meeting will be divided into two sessions based on students’ last name to comply with COVID-19 requirements. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Students with last names beginning with A-K will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and students with last names beginning with L-Z will meet from 7 to 8 p.m.

The meeting will give an overview of this cooperative educational program and be presented by representatives from the Galion City Schools, along with virtual presentations from The Ohio State University at Mansfield and North Central State College. This program gives students the opportunity to take college classes and earn college credits before high school graduation. Tuition, fees, and the cost of books will be provided at no cost to parents if their child qualifies for the program.

The paperwork to declare a student’s intent to participate in the program will be available at the meeting and must be submitted to the Galion Guidance Office by April 30.

Parents are encouraged to check their email as information has been sent to each family electronically.

Families wishing to attend the meeting are encouraged, but not required, to pre-register using the following link – https://forms.gle/2mCVYU4Ryj5uxbSeA.

For information, contact High School Counselors Amanda Courtright or Amy Cline at 419-468-6500 or Middle School Counselor Gabrielle Carsey at 419-468-3134.

