Chamber’s ‘Restaurant Week Love Local’ promotion begins Feb. 1

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a celebration of local restaurants to kick off the month of February.

Executive Director Miranda Jones said the agency’s Restaurant Week Love Local promotion is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 1 and run through Sunday, Feb. 7.

“Typically, (January and February) are the slowest months for restaurants and that industry,” Jones said. “People have made New Year’s resolutions to lose weight or money’s tight at the first of the year and you’re going to eat out less. So we’re going to help people break their New Year’s resolutions by encouraging them to eat out at our local restaurants.”

Jones said 10 local restaurants and two other establishments are participating in the promotion. They are Bistro 217, Tiger Blendz, Granny’s Kitchen, Ralphie’s Sports Eatery, Planet 14, Cake & Icing, The Whistle Stop, Beca House Coffee, Michael’s Casual Dining, El Tarasco, Fox Winery, and 1803 Brewery & Taproom.

Jones said people can obtain a Restaurant Week Love Local passport entry form from the chamber website (www.galion-crestlinechamber.org). The passport should be presented to the participating business at the time of purchase to get the passport stamped. Completed passports can be submitted for entry into a prize drawing.

The grand prize package features a complimentary one-night stay at the Galion Sleep Inn & Suites, dinner for two at Bistro 217, drinks for two at 1803 Brewery & Taproom, breakfast for two at Granny’s Kitchen, chocolate-covered strawberries from Cake & Icing, a bottle of wine from Fox Winery, and a gift bag from H&K Watkins.

The runnerup prize package features a heart-shaped ring donated by Hillman Jewelers and a bouquet of sweetheart roses donated by Flower Cart Florist.

Park National Bank is sponsoring the promotion, Jones said. Park National Bank is sponsoring 10 $20 gift certificates to the participating restaurants.

The prize drawings will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Jones said.

Materials other than the official Restaurant Week Love Local passport are not eligible for the drawing. Completed passports can be emailed to mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org, or dropped off at or mailed to the chamber office at 138 Harding Way West, Galion, OH 44833.

The deadline to submit completed passports is noon on Monday, Feb. 8, Jones said. Customers can submit multiple completed passports for more chances to win.

For information, go www.galion-crestlinechamber.org or the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

