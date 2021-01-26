5-Star Galion Preschool registration opens Feb. 1

GALION — The Galion City School District will open registration for the 5-Star Step Up to Quality Preschool Program for the 2021-2022 school year on Monday, Feb. 1.

Any interested parents or families can visit the school at 478 Portland Way North to request a registration packet. This packet must be completed and returned in order to secure a spot for your child.

The 5-Star rated Galion Preschool Program offers morning and afternoon classes Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday. The program promotes a “hands-on” learning environment that aligns with the State of Ohio preschool content standards in language arts, math, science and social studies. A highly qualified teaching staff and certified educational aides provide instruction for students.

Qualifying students may also receive occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy during the school day. The parent or guardian of registered students must complete a developmental checklist, called the ASQ-3, to determine if services are needed.

Preschool tuition is based on a sliding scale and can range from no cost for a family to $110 a month. If a student qualifies for services through an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), the tuition fee will be waived. The sliding tuition fee scale is based on the Early Childhood Education Eligibility Screening Tool, which is included in the registration packet. The sliding tuition fee scale is available to ensure all families have access to a quality preschool program.

Snacks will be served daily, and transportation will be provided for those students who qualify. All students must be at least three years of age by Aug. 1, 2021.

In order to secure a spot for their child, parents/guardians must pick up a packet from the Primary School and return it completed with all documentation. Once the packet is completed and returned, each child will be put on a class list.

For more information, contact the Primary School at 419-468-4010.

