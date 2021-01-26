GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Humane Society bingo Jan. 27

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on Jan. 27. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Drive-thru food pantry Jan. 27

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio will offer a drive-thru food pantry on Wednesday, Jan. 27 on the Galion City Schools campus, 470 Portland Way North. The pantry will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Vehicles should line up in the parking lot at Galion Middle School. Second Harvest will be distributing boxes of assorted shelf-stable food and produce. For information, go to secondharvestfoodbank.org.

ADAMH Board meets Jan. 28

The Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and will be streamed live on the Crawford-Marion ADAMH Facebook page. For information, go to www.mcadamh.com.

Galion City Schools BOE meets Feb. 16

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

District Records Commission meets Feb. 16

The Galion City Schools District Records Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets Feb. 16

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the board office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

