GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 19

Police arrested a male suspect in the 300 block of South East Street on suspicion of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jan. 22

Police issued a citation to a motorist for failure to observe assured clear distance following a non-injury traffic crash that occurred at the junction of Ohio 598 and Brandt Road.

Police responded to a report of an alleged domestic dispute in the 400 block of Portland Way North. The caller later advised police dispatch that the subjects had left the area.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person who was allegedly unconscious inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Harding Way East. Officers made contact with the woman who told them she was taking a nap in her vehicle.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person who was allegedly trying enter the back door of a house in the 500 block of South Pierce Street. Upon arrival, officers could not locate anyone in the area.

Police issued a citation to a motorist in the vicinity of North East and Primrose streets on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension.

Jan. 23

Police arrested a male suspect in the 300 block of East Parson Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Police investigated a report of found drugs and drug paraphernalia that was reported in the 300 block of Gill Avenue. Officers responded to a location where a caller informed them his child stepped on a syringe. The child was transported to the Galion Community Hospital emergency department for treatment.

Police arrested a male suspect in the 300 block of East Parson Street on a misdemeanor warrant issued by the Ontario Police Department.

Police issued a citation to a motorist in the vicinity of East Walnut Street and Third Avenue on suspicion of driving under suspension.

Police investigated a report of a fire allegedly started by juveniles in the 500 block of West Church Street. An adult told officers she discovered what the juveniles were doing and took away the gas can they were using.

Jan. 24

Police arrested a male suspect in the 100 block of Arlington Avenue on suspicion of domestic violence.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash that occurred in the 700 block of Carter Drive.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for reckless driving in the vicinity of South and Hottenroth streets.

Police responded to a report of an alleged domestic dispute in the 600 block of South Market Street. The caller advised that a male struck a female. Information was taken for a report. No arrests were made.

